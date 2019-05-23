MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are trying to locate an armed robbery suspect after an incident at a convenience store Tuesday.
Officers were called to Zootown Super Stop in the 2100 block of South Higgins Avenue around 11:30 PM Tuesday, after a man with a handgun demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a grey, puffy coat, grey beanie with an orange logo, black pants.
Police say he was last seen leaving the store toward the alley and under a minute later, a home security system on the same block captured video of a dark colored vehicle leaving the area.
Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.