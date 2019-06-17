MISSOULA - Workers were surprised to find office supplies and furniture strewn around a business complex on the 2800 block of Russell early Monday morning.
Police received a call about 5:30 a.m. that office supplies and furniture were thrown throughout the parking lot. Officers have been working to contact business owners and renters of the complex to identify if anything has been stolen or further vandalized.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. a deputy saw a woman lying in the middle of the Malfunction Junction who had appeared to be suffering from a mental break.
The deputy took the woman to get some help and then police became aware of the vandalism on Russel and Benton.
The woman is an employee of one of the businesses at the 2800 block said Travis Welsh, public information officer for Missoula Police Department.
Law enforcement is working to gather more information about the situations and whether the two are related.