MISSOULA – A Missoula parent says a strange man tried to grab two young girls while they were riding bicycles in a neighborhood off Russell Street.
The report, which was initially posted to the neighborhood social media site Nextdoor, says the two little girls came home frightened and said a man had tried to grab their bicycles by the handlebars and tire. The girls escaped and ran to the Missoula Food Bank before going to one of their mother's homes to call 911.
“I am not trying to be dramatic but these girls aren’t lying, a man grabbed them on the sidewalk in front of our townhouse complex,” the post says.
The parent who posted the note says they live near the Missoula Food Bank on Wyoming Street.
The suspect is described as wearing a heavy brown coat with white fur lining, dirty jeans or brown pants, dirty shoes and a scruffy beard, according to the post and police descriptions.
Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says police did receive a report of the incident on Thurs., Aug. 22, and it reportedly occurred around 10 AM on the 1700 block of Wyoming Street. Three officers responded and did not find the suspect. Anyone who does see the suspect is asked to call police.