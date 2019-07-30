Missoula Police Department hosts bike auction

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is auctioning off a surplus of unclaimed bicycles.
Gardner’s Auction is helping MPD out by auctioning off about 75 bikes that were recovered after being lost or stolen in the Missoula area. They are up for auction because their owners have not claimed them. The money from the auction will go toward a general fund for the city.
The bikes range from all kinds of brands and sizes for both kids and adults.
The bikes can be viewed at Gardner’s Auction until 4 p.m. July 30 and then the online auction starts afterward at 4:30 p.m. The auction for the bikes is under the catalog tab at this website https://www.gardnersauction.com/.