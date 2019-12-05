A Missoula planning board has voted in favor of a new condo project that will demolish historic houses near the Hip Strip.
Seven railroad houses off 4th street east and Ronald Avenue will be replaced by a 48 unit condo building, if the city council approves the rezoning in two weeks.
The planning board voted 4-2 in favor of the condos on Tuesday.
The rezoning would more than double the density of the area but neighbors are more concerned about losing affordable housing.
The land owner Cole Bergquist says they have not set prices for the condos but did confirm there will not be affordable units.
The city council will have the final approval on the project and that meeting is set for December 16.