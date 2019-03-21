MISSOULA - City staff say hundreds of pothole reports have come in just in the last few days, as melting snow reveals city streets damaged by freeze-thaw cycles.
Missoula Communications Director Ginny Merriam says there are more potholes than usually seen this time of year.
Major snowdrifts and freezing weather from the severe late-winter weather took a toll on city streets. Freeze-thaw cycles further expand cracks in asphalt.
"It can create a pothole overnight," she says.
City streets staff are working as fast as they can to fill potholes, she says.
Click here for the city's pothole reporting form.
-Reporting by Stella Sun