pothole reporting form

MISSOULA - City staff say hundreds of pothole reports have come in just in the last few days, as melting snow reveals city streets damaged by freeze-thaw cycles.

Missoula Communications Director Ginny Merriam says there are more potholes than usually seen this time of year.

Major snowdrifts and freezing weather from the severe late-winter weather took a toll on city streets. Freeze-thaw cycles further expand cracks in asphalt.

"It can create a pothole overnight," she says.

City streets staff are working as fast as they can to fill potholes, she says.

Click here for the city's pothole reporting form.

-Reporting by Stella Sun

Tags

Recommended for you