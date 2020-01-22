MISSOULA - Missoula and the entire state of Montana place high in the number of marijuana dispensaries per capita.
A study from Verilife shows Missoula's dispensary to resident ratio is 18.1 per 50,000, placing Missoula in first per capita.
The state of Montana placed second in a dispensary to resident ratio of 15.1 to 100,000, according to the study.
In 2018, medical marijuana sales made more than $1.8 million in Montana.
Verilife researched more than 600 cities across the nation with dispensary statistics.