The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is planning some price changes for its facilities in 2019.
The proposed fee adjustments includes a 50 cent increase in admission costs to Missoula’s aquatics centers, Splash and Currents. The cost of softball field rentals is also going up, and the cost depends on the field.
The department went through its usual, annual process of meeting with the groups that use the facilities the most to discuss the changes. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shirley Kinsey says the department needs to raise fees for now, but they’re hoping it will be a temporary fix.
“That's painful for us too,” Kinsey said. “We never like to up fees, but sometimes it's just necessary after doing cost analysis.”
The department hopes concession sales at Fort Missoula will be high enough to refund some of the charges at the end of the season. There are also scholarships available for people who can’t afford the fees. Those scholarships are funded by the purchase of Zoo City license plates.
The Missoula City Council will discuss the potential changes at its January 7, 2019 meeting. The Parks and Recreation department says the facility and rental fee changes will kick in immediately if approved, but admission fees won’t go up until March 2019. A full list of proposed changes is available here.