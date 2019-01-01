A group of Missoula parents is using the power of social media to find caretakers for their children with special needs.
Brandy Hilderbrand has a son with autism. She says finding qualified caretakers for him can be a struggle, and decided to fight the challenge head on. She created a Facebook group called Missoula Special Needs Care Givers. Its purpose is to help parents connect with people who can offer their children the specialized help and care they need.
“Our children require caregivers who are experienced in things such as seizure disorders, occupational and verbal delays and severe emotional disorders. That kind of care is hard to find.” Hilderbrand said. “Since moving here, my husband has had to change jobs twice due to lack of access to care for our son.”
Hilderbrand says she became frustrated with the lack of options for childcare, and says the constant search can be an emotionally exhausting battle. She hopes the group will remind other parents of special needs children that they’re not alone.
Crystal Parker is one of the parents in the Facebook group. Her son, August, has Angelman Syndrome, developmental delays, epilepsy and is non-verbal. Parker says finding caretakers for any child is a challenge in her area, let alone ones who are prepared to care for a special needs child.
“When I saw that come up, I was really excited. I think it’s another way to connect with other moms, but also it’s hard to find childcare for somebody that has special needs,” Parker said. “You want to make sure you have a patient person.”
The Facebook group’s membership has grown to almost 30 people in the five days since it was created. More information about the group is available here.