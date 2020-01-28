MISSOULA -- The Missoula PaddleHeads are the winners of Minor League Baseball's 2020 "Best New Look" national contest.
Fans across the nation cast in their votes for MiLB's "Best New Look" with the Missoula PaddleHeads beating out eight other teams that were in the running.
“Rebrand of the Year. Wow! We are honored to be awarded this distinction, especially, with the quality of the competition and with our market being the smallest of those in the running,” PaddleHeads Vice President Matt Ellis said in a release.
The 2020 Missoula PaddleHeads season begins on Friday, June 19 at home against the Idaho Falls Chuckers. Tickets are available online, at the MSO Hub at 140 N. Higgins and by phone at (406) 543-3300.