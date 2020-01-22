MISSOULA -- The Missoula PaddleHeads are in the running for best Minor League Baseball team logo and the league is urging fans to vote for their favorite.
According to a release from the Missoula PaddleHeads, nine other new MiLB teams are competing in the Best New Logo contest.
The other teams nominated are:
- Danville Braves
- Fort Myers Might Mussels
- Fredericksburg Nationals
- Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Norwich Sea Unicorns
- Wichita Wind Surge
- Winston-Salem Dash
- Worcester WooSox.
This is the Missoula PaddleHeads' first official competition they are participating in. The contest ends Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 AM MST.