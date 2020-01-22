Missoula PaddleHeads logo
MISSOULA -- The Missoula PaddleHeads are in the running for best Minor League Baseball team logo and the league is urging fans to vote for their favorite.

According to a release from the Missoula PaddleHeads, nine other new MiLB teams are competing in the Best New Logo contest.

The other teams nominated are:

  • Danville Braves
  • Fort Myers Might Mussels
  • Fredericksburg Nationals
  • Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
  • Norwich Sea Unicorns
  • Wichita Wind Surge
  • Winston-Salem Dash
  • Worcester WooSox.
This is the Missoula PaddleHeads' first official competition they are participating in. The contest ends Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 AM MST.

