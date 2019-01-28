MISSOULA - The Missoula Osprey baseball team is renaming itself, and needs your help.
An official announcement says the Osprey name and logo won't go away, but they want to "rebrand" to increase fan excitement going forward.
New owners bought the team last fall and say they want to reinvigorate the fan experience and franchise.
You can submit your suggestions at missoulaosprey.com.
The change will go into effect in 2020.
From the Monday press release:
The Missoula Osprey have announced their intentions to rebrand the franchise after 20 amazing years in Missoula. However, this is no ordinary rebrand. Under new ownership, the Osprey are committed to the fan experience and community involvement. So the Osprey are looking for the community, our fans, to help us rename the franchise for the 2020 season.
In October, the Osprey were purchased by Peter Davis and Susan Crampton Davis...
The Osprey have had the amazing opportunity to represent America’s greatest pastime for the last twenty years in Missoula and Western Montana. As we envision the next twenty years, we see our baseball fans and community redefining what fun means in our great city. None of this exciting future will be possible without our fans. For this reason, we’re asking our fans — our biggest supporters — to help us create a brighter future together and soar by renaming the franchise! Our organization wants input. We think it’s time to ask our fans to tell us what makes Missoula great, unique, special, and fun.
So the Osprey are asking our community to re-imagine your Missoula baseball team with a new name. We ask fans to dig deep into their creative side and think about the rich cultural history of Western Montana, the deep Native American roots, Lewis and Clark, Hellgate, the logging history, the wildlife, the pioneers, rivers, smokejumpers, mountains, natural resources, culture, arts, winter, summer, our downtown, anything that makes Missoula special to them.
For the next month, the Osprey will be taking name suggestions through their website at www.missoulaosprey.com. All submissions must be submitted through the website to be considered. Links will also be available on all of the Osprey’s social media platforms. Fans are invited to enter a name that they would like to see professional baseball players in Missoula represent them under. All entries will be considered and fans will be included more in the process of selecting a name as it unfolds.
The Missoula Osprey name and brand will not be going away. The franchise is committed to continuing to celebrate the Osprey name, team history, Osprey Nest in centerfield, and Ollie Osprey long into the future. The Osprey will simply become a secondary mark just as the Timberjacks are after being re-introduced this past season.