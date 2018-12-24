Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&