One Missoula organization wants to remind the community to remember all the things that tie us together this holiday season, no matter where we come from.
Soft Landing Missoula works with refugees in the area to connect them with resources and help them adjust to their surroundings. The local nonprofit pairs volunteer mentors with people who need a guide and a friendly face in their new city.
Soft Landing says Missoula resettled refugees in the 1980s and 1990s, then the resettlement program lapsed. In 2015, Soft Landing's founders petitioned to invite the Intentional Rescue Committee to Missoula. The IRC is the agency with the power to resettle refugees. Soft Landing says about 250 refugees have settled in Missoula since the program officially restarted in August 2016.
Soft Landing Missoula director of development and communications Sophia Bay says she hopes the organization can help people remember that they're more alike than they may realize.
"People often see refugees as someone who's really different than them," Bay said. "But in fact, refugees are just normal folks, normal people who, you know, are just trying to live in Missoula like the rest of us."
Bay encourages the community to think about others during the holidays, and what they can do to help the less fortunate.
"I think in this holiday season, it's important just to think about how we can make Missoula a more welcoming place to be," Bay said. "Celebrate our diversity, and work together to make Missoula a place we can all go home."
Soft Landing Missoula is looking for volunteers and donations in order to continue its mission. More information is available here.