Missoula Emergency Management officials say the water levels in the Clark Fork river are predicted to drop, taking South Central Missoula out of flood stage this weekend.
Flood stage is when the water levels in the Clark Fork river are over seven and and half feet.
As of 5:oo p.m. on Friday, Kehrwald Drive is seeing flooding over its roads and water levels are at 7.67 feet. With each passing hour, and as the weekend approaches, the water levels are decreasing.
Missoula County emergency management officials are predicting South Central Missoula to be out of flood stage by Sunday night.
Officials are asking homeowners on Kehrwald Drive and Tower Street to stay vigilant even as water levels are expected to drop.