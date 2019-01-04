The Missoula Nordic Ski Club is looking for volunteers to help maintain cross country ski trails in the area.
The club grooms about 30 miles of skiing trails at Pattee Canyon, Rattlesnake and the Lubrecht Experimental Forest. They head out early in the morning with equipment to smooth down the snow and put tracks in it for the skiers who enjoy the popular sport.
Missoula Nordic Ski Club board member Steven Gaskill is one of the people who grooms the trails. He says the club has grown significantly since he joined he board 15 years ago, but there are only about 10 volunteers who groom the miles of trails in the area.
"We need some people to help step forward with us and help us with transporting and doing some of the grooming," Gaskill said. "Right now we just have a limited enough staff that we're struggling to do what we want to."
Gaskill says the club wants to groom some trails at the golf course area of Fort Missoula Regional Park, but they need more volunteers to meet their goals a reality. Interested volunteers can sign up for a shift on the club's website.