A well-known Missoula musician released on Friday the first two songs of his newest album.
It's something not done by David Boone in seven years as medical issues forced him into hiding.
As Angela Marshall reports, the recordings are David's ode to his wife and son as together they move forward and wait for A Bubble to Burst.'
******
In his first interview in four years, Missoula musician David Boone sings the sweet melody of 'Country Song.'
Written for his wife, Stephanie, the love song transports him back in time and place to when he performed at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls and visited the iconic Sip 'n Dip.
“Sleeping in motels next to my wife, wanting a better life for her," Boone says. "So I wrote the song for her.”
'Country Song' is the first single David is releasing off of his new album, 'A Bubble to Burst.'
Boone adds, " 'A Bubble to Burst' is trying to find your way back in life to that sacred space before everything spiraled downward so to speak."
David's spiral downward began in 2011 after he toured the country, promoting his album 'Dawns.'
H is wife and one-year-old son, Myers, were in tow and a publicist and radio promoter were on the payroll.
The profits were not coming in.
"I had kind of went into a very difficult period. And it was sort of a nervous breakdown period."
David lost sleep.
His anxiety swelled.
He was prescribed several medications, one that eventually lead to an allergic reaction.
"This kind of prompted them to take me off of all of these medications, abruptly, overnight. And I ended up in an ER. I was having seizures.”
It was an emotional war zone that lead to the loss of his memory and put him in isolation for two years.
"I lost all my songs, which my songs, for me in life had always been a way for me to cope. And I always wrote songs to deal with periods in my life and get through them. And I lost that tool."
After seeing a specialist, David has been on a slow path to recovery for the past four years.
Stephanie and Myers have stayed by his side every step of the way.
“I don't know if I ever would've recorded, except Steph kind of challenged me.”
It was a challenge that lead to a collaboration.
Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is playing bass on three of the 13 songs on the album.
And the sounds were all mixed together in a Missoula studio by acclaimed London producer Dantan Supple, who produced for Coldplay.
"For him to take that step and believe in my music, believe in me, but also force me to engage with another human being in a room together for like 4-5 weeks was pretty insane.”
For David, these songs describe his family's seven-year journey-- one of trauma, of invaluable time lost together and of his healing.
"Anyone who has trauma would tell you it's hard to see beyond what is not immediately in front of you. But the people outside of you can see much better than you, because you're always focused on what you're still in. So I'm still in the bubble for all I know. But my wife and my counselor would say, 'You're not in the bubble anymore. You've got one leg out. You definitely peeked your eyes out a couple of times. Your arms are out.' And I think they would contribute a lot of that to the music."
The power of his music is giving him the strength to allow this bubble he has been in to burst.
******
David Boone recently signed a six-song deal with Sony EMI to produce custom scores.
'Country Song,' along with 'Work in Progress' featuring Jeff Ament on bass, are now available for download.
Pre-orders of the album, 'A Bubble to Burst,' are available now through January 1, 2019.
Much of Missoula, including the beloved Uptown Diner, are highlighted in these storied songs.