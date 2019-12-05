Missoula moms create centralized website to find recommendations for families

A new resource started by Missoula-area moms will make it easier to find recommendations for your kids, from youth sports to even children dentists.
406families.org launched on Wednesday. It was created by three Missoula-area moms who wanted to make a centralized website to find everything for their families, from activities to resources.
The co-founders say they struggled to access resources and ideas for their kids on one website, so they made 406families.org to make it easier for busy families.
"We want to be able to access information quickly so if we're thinking about an activity to do with our kids right there when we're in town, you can pull this resource up and be able to find a list of current events either through our social media or our website," Co-Founder Charity Stubb said.
The website it free to use.