Snow in September is not something you see every year, but this weekend western Montana got hit by a record breaking snowfall
The National Weather Service says Missoula got 1.7 inches of snow, which might not sound like a lot but it did break the standing record of 1.5 inches that was set back in 1934.
The last time the garden city saw any snow this early was back in the 80's, but what does this early snow tell us about the winter that is yet to come?
Snow in the valley started melting Monday afternoon, but this weekend’s storm covered Missoula from the top of houses to the top of mountains
"it was actually quite beautiful," Missoula Resident Skye Borden said.
Skye Borden lives here in Missoula, while she enjoyed the snow she’s still not quite ready for winter.
"I’m hoping for a little bit of fall to go back to I’m not totally ready for snow on the ground to stay," Borden said.
And she’s in luck, National weather service meteorologist Luke Robinson says this early snow doesn’t mean we are skipping fall this year.
"We will be below normal for the next couple of weeks but we will still have some nice days scattered in there," Robinson said.
In fact their models are predicting this year we can expect a normal winter.
"Just because we start off early doesn’t mean we are going to be in winter for an extended period of time," Robinson said.
Now just because the snow is gone doesn’t mean we are past the worst of it, Robinson says Tuesday and Wednesday morning are going to be in the low 20’s.