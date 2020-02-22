MISSOULA- A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday for methamphetamine trafficking charges after law enforcement found two safes containing meth in a car he was driving.
According to a release from the DOJ, David Edward Holcomb pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth in November.
The prosecution said in court records Holcomb was pulled over by law enforcement in February of 2019 in Missoula.
During a search of Holcomb’s car, officers found two safes.
After obtaining a warrant for the safes, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside.
The release says the investigation also determined Holcomb confirmed to an individual there was meth in the safe and that he planned to distribute.
David Edward Holcomb was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.