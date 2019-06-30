The men's marathon winner, Montana local, Mark Messmer crossed the finish line with a time 2:24:01. His second year in a row winning the marathon.
He says it’s a great feeling to run again in his home state.
"its awesome this is home town for me i ran boston this year and it was really cool but this is a whole different atmosphere." Messmer said.
The women's winner, Kayla Brown finished with a time of 2:50:47. Brown is from Illinois and she says she excited she won.
For her this is a double accomplishment as now she can check one more marathon off her list.
"i have a lifetime goal of running a marathon in all fifty states so im just making my rounds" Brown said.
This year's race marked browns 9'th marathon.