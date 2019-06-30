Missoula Marathon's 'Piano Man' returns

Before anyone could cross the finish line of this year’s Missoula Marathon everyone ran past a very unique person on the sidelines, who the runners affectionately call the piano man
For the last nine years Gary Bowman has put on his tuxedo and tickled the ivories as thousands of marathoners run by.
"We play a little bit of everything it seems like to me some of the favorites are movie themes of coarse the crowd favorite it chariots of fire" Bowman said.
But even before the first runner could thank him for playing, Bowman and his crew had get up at the crack of dawn to deliver his piano before the race even started.
"My thing is to make sure that everyone who runs in the marathon gets music" Bowman said.
Whether you come in first or dead last, as long as you run, Bowman will play a song just for you.
"The runners they are incredible!” Bowman said, “I give them positive reinforcement and they give it right back with hoots and hollers and claps and sometimes even tips!"
Some runners even stop for a selfie, or take a video as they run by. But Bowman always gets a running ovation.