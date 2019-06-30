It was a record breaking morning in Missoula Sunday as runners from around the county tightened their laces for the Missoula Marathon.
Between the half and full marathon three new records were set.
Its one thing to break a record, but it’s a whole other feeling to break a record you set the year before says women’s half marathon winner Makena Morley.
"Last year I set the record by like 2 seconds or something, so this year is a little better margin" Morley said.
Morley’s finished with a time of 1:14:29. But Morley says she didn't realize she was going to set another record this year.
"At a mile to go I was like ohh I think I can do it!” Morley said, “So I just tried to make it in that last mile, I was dying but I made it in and it’s so exciting to hear that I broke my record. I just wanted to run fast today"
Another record today was at the men's half marathon. Kenya native, Kenneth Kosgei finished with a time of 1:05:31, plus yesterday he ran the 5k in under 17 minutes.
For him these races are just the beginning
"I’m trying to qualify for the Olympic games." Kosgei said.
The last record set in Missoula Sunday was a unique one, 'the fastest time running a marathon while pushing a triple stroller'
"I ran the half marathon here last year and set the record so I knew I wanted to run a full one." World Record holder Cynthia Arnold said.
The current world record was four hours and six minutes but Arnold blew that number out of the water with a time of 3:11:54.
"I’m happy, I’m glad, I think the kids had fun I think it all went really well" Arnold said.