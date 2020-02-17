A man is still searching for the women who helped him after a bike crash left him stranded in the snow with a broken leg last week.
Dave Lucas will have a cast on his leg for the next two weeks after he crashed his bike riding down an alley.
"I got into a frozen rut I started to go down and I put my foot down to catch myself and I heard it break before I even hit the ground," Lucas said.
Lucas found himself laying in the snow in the alley between 5th and 6th Street West, waiting for someone to come by and help.
"So I laid there for quite a while knowing I didn't want to get up and risk further injury and a lady came to the end of the ally and I yelled to her will you please help me," Lucas said.
The woman agreed to drive him home but the only problem was she couldn't fit his bike in her car. That's when a second woman came forward and offered to hold it for Lucas.
But when he wanted his bike back it wasn't where he thought it would be.
"When I got back a day or two later to her house it turns out the people there didn't know anything about it, and so far I have been unable to locate the lady who helped me," Lucas said.
At the time of the crash Lucas was in so much pain, exchanging phone numbers wasn't the first thing on his mind so now he has no way to contact the two women.
Now that Lucas is back from the hospital he is continuing to look for the two women who helped him, both to get his bike back and to say thank you.
"I'd appreciate if they would be able to call me and id also love to speak to the lady who gave me a ride in the first place and express my appreciation," Lucas said.
If you know anything about the situation you are encouraged to call Dave Lucas at (406)493-8013 His bike is a metallic grey Trek Verve with black saddle bags on the back.