MISSOULA - A new dating app created by a Missoula man aims to help people get advice from their friends while they message potential dates on Tinder and other apps.
What started as an endless loop of screenshots of online dating conversations to friends lead Taylor Margot, CEO of Charmed, to develop the app.
"Charmed" connects with other dating apps, and allows the user to create a name for the person they've matched with to conceal their identity and then share the love interest's profile and conversation with their closest friends. The friends are then able to see how it's been going or make a suggestion of what to say next.
"If we can help even one person go on a date because their friends were able to help them, that's a success," Margot said.
Margot says his app isn't just meant for tech-savvy young people, but anyone who isn't totally comfortable with online dating to have a support system. Charmed has been in the app store for about a month and is in its first stages.
Charmed has passed through the first regional competition by Early Stage Montana, a nonprofit that supports local tech-startups, and will head to a weeklong boot camp provided by the company to consult with experts and learn how they can improve.
Several entrepreneurs submitted applications and were assigned a score by experienced judges. The companies were judged based on the size of opportunity, quality of the solution, leadership potential, and the likelihood of creating jobs in Montana.
The final competition will take place in Missoula in November where the top-10 finalist companies will compete for a $50,000 investment provided by Frontier Angels.
"It's just the connections and brilliant minds that are here in Montana that want to help," Margot said. "It's not even me asking, it's people that are interested and motivated and engaged and invested in the start up community here, that's been very positive."