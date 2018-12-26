Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAVE ISSUED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HENNY SCOTT. HENNY SCOTT IS A 14 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, WEIGHING 115 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. HENNY WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK COLUMBIA JACKET, WITH A GRAY HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. HENNY COULD BE INJURED AND WAS LAST SEEN IN BUSBY, POSSIBLY HEADING TOWARDS HARDIN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON HENNY, PLEASE CONTACT BIA CROW AGENCY AT 406 638 2631 OR CALL 911.