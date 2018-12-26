MISSOULA – A man faces a felony charge after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl while giving her a driving lesson.
Newly released court documents say Samuel Solomon Preisler, 49, assaulted the 17-year-old girl in summer 2018 by taking her to a parking lot for a driving lesson and then grabbing her chest and crotch.
The girl told her mother and investigators that he had groped her before.
Court documents say sometime after the alleged parking lot groping incident, Preisler checked into a treatment facility for “addictions to sex and porn."
He also reportedly told family members that he was in great emotional distress, without saying why.
He was booked into Missoula County jail on Dec. 21.
The Missoulian reports that Preisler worked as an executive at Education Logistics, a Missoula-based software company that provides school bus routing systems.
Preisler had no contact with children as part of his job, the paper reports.