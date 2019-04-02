MISSOULA- A man is reportedly behind bars after leading police on a chase through downtown Missoula Monday night.
The Missoula Police Department says officers responded to calls just after 9 p.m. on Monday about a reckless driver downtown. The driver allegedly crashed into a building in the area of the Pagoda restaurant and almost hit a pedestrian.
Officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Spruce and Higgins, and a chase ensued when the driver failed to stop. MPD says he got on I-90 W at Van Buren and drove the wrong way. The driver got off at the Orange Street exit and slid off the embankment when he tried to get on the interstate again.
The suspect got out of his car to run, and officers caught him after a short foot chase. MPD says the 29-year-old Missoula man is charged with a DUI, reckless driving, obstructing, resisting and four felony counts of criminal endangerment.
We will update this story as information becomes available.