These shorter days of winter can make for a dark commute and if you ride your bike to work it's important that you are well seen.
Missoula in Motion, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Office, MPD, and the Missoula Mayors office are all teaming up to make sure every bike in Missoula has lights.
It is state law that every bike have a white light in front and a red reflector or light in the back and now, you can get free lights just from the Missoula in Motion office.
"It’s still important to see where you are going but a lot of the safety concerns come from drivers not being able to see bicyclists," Program Assistant Jon Sand said.
Missoula Police will all have bike lights so if you are caught riding in the dark without a light you will get a free set of lights along with your citation.