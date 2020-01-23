Missoula looks forward despite large chains closing

MISSOULA - Right now people are wondering what's next for Missoula after seeing some big names close up shop in the garden city like Lucky's Grocery, Pier 1 Imports, Pita Pit, and JCPenney.
Experts in Missoula said what the Garden City is witnessing is national vendors responding to national trends, and it doesn't necessarily mean that business is bad in Missoula.
Across the U.S. retail corporations are closing the doors to hundreds of stores as they continue to compete with online shopping. But Missoula is actually bucking those trends and doing well, according to the Missoula Economic Partnership.
"We're seeing some really strong growth in our local companies and seeing local companies even putting up their second store or their third location," Grant Kier, Missoula Economic Partnership CEO said. "I think that suggests a lot of our local folks see that sort of secret sauce to make things work here, know their market well, have done their homework, and they're able to succeed."
Kier also said retail businesses in Missoula are up three percent and food and beverage businesses are up 10 percent.
Kier said the Missoula Economic Partnership has some big business announcements coming in the future and expect a lot of positive growth for Missoula.