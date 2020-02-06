Driving to East Missoula on 200 is something some Missoulians do everyday, but what do they notice on that drive that could be improved?
Well the city wants to find out, so Thursday they held a public hearing asking what could make Highway 200 better.
Everywhere you look, folks were writing down their ideas at the open house and those ideas are exactly what the city wants.
"We need peoples ideas we need their suggestions and folks like me have lived here for a long time and we have a lot of thoughts on we have covered that highway for years so we definitely have input on that," East Missoula resident Lee Bridges said.
Lee Bridges has lived in East Missoula for 36 years and to her its obvious what needs to be added to Highway 200.
"We need cross walks we have children liveing on the other side of the road and its important to have lighting and cross walks," Bridges said.
Thursday's open house was the first of many as the Metropolitan Planning Organization checks out all of their options.
"We don't want it to be just another plan that we do then don't do anything after," Transportation Planning Manager Aaron Wilson said, "So the goal of this is to have enough specifics to be ready for funding so if funding became available we would start constructing that project."
And if you weren't able to come to tonight meeting no worries your voice can still be heard
"We are also launching a thing called social pinpoint its a mapping tool that people can go in provide comments put them on a map and address those issues they would tell us at a meeting if they cant make it," Wilson said.
That website will be up until March 15.