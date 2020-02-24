Do you hear the train every morning as it passes through Missoula? Well, that train horn could soon be no more as the city takes the steps to establish a Railroad Quiet Zone.
Right now, the train whistles at two different intersections. As it crosses Taylor Street near Albertsons and as it goes through the Spruce, Madison, Greenough intersection.
Multiple times a day surrounding businesses and neighbors hear the all to familiar sound of a train whistle, and some folks are sick of it.
After hearing many complaints, the Mayor's Office asked city staff to start taking the steps to create a "quiet zone"
These zones are designated by the Federal Railroad Administration and the idea is to enhance the quality of life for neighbors by prohibiting the use of whistles in certain neighborhoods.
But train horns are also a safety feature and removing the horn could increase the number of crossing collisions. But neighbors to the tracks say there are enough safety features in place already.
"They already have the lights flashing, and the bars have a already dropped, prohibiting cars from going through, so I don't know what the purpose of the blaring horn is at that point," Graham Coppes explained from his office on Spruce Street.
Even though multiple people say the whistle needs to go, some say they will miss it.
It doesn't really make a difference for me. Whether or not I'm sleeping its just kind of a familiar sound that we have all grown used to," Lower Rattlesnake Resident Abby McBroom said.
In order to get a quiet zone approved the city needs to study the area to asses potential safety risks of getting rid of the whistles. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is funding the study.