Christmas trees can keep on giving long after the holidays are over, and the city of Missoula has a program to help that happen.
The city’s annual Christmas tree recycling program turns trees into compost. Missoula residents can donate their undecorated trees to the city from December 26 until the middle of January. Missoula city forester Christopher Boza says the program can help Missoula residents be environmentally friendly year-round.
“The Christmas trees are ground up and shredded, mixed in with bio solids at the waste treatment plant and then converted into compost,” Boza said. “Which then folks can purchase and use in their gardens.”
There are four drop off locations for Missoula residents interested in recycling their Christmas trees.
McCormick Park
- Donations accepted at the east side of the parking lot.
Playfair Park
- Donations accepted by the Stephens Ave. entrance.
Fort Missoula Regional Park
- Donations accepted at the east end off South Ave. entrance.
Garden City Compost
- Donations accepted in the back. Donations won’t be accepted at the front gate.