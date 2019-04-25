Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 1132 AM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED 7.7 FEET. * ANTICIPATE CONTINUED MINOR STREET FLOODING AND WIDESPREAD STANDING WATER FOR RESIDENCES ALONG KEHRWALD DRIVE AND AT THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET IN MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&