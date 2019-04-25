It's a growing trend that started in Sweden, and people in Big Sky country are starting to take part in the movement. It's called plogging.
Plogging is a combination of the phrases "pick up" and "jogging." Plogging is when you go for a jog and pick up trash along the way.
Laura Solem goes plogging often, and she said she was encouraged by friends to start picking up litter while exploring the beautiful trails in Missoula. She said together, her friends pick up dozens of pieces of trash on their jogs or walks.
Solem said most of the trash she finds is plastic bags filled with dog feces.
"I have a friend that went for a run a couple of weeks ago and she came back with 21 bags of dog poop just on that one run," Solem said. "It's a great dog community, so we should also consider taking care of the trails and being courteous."
Solem said it makes her sad to see garbage on the trails, so she picks up trash along the way because she cares about the environment.