MISSOULA - Now that it is summer time, volunteer organizations around the garden city will be hosting car wash fundraisers to raise money for a variety of charities.
The Missoula Valley Water Quality District has developed a clean suds car wash kit which makes it easy for people to divert sudsy water to the right place to limit pollutants in water sources.
When people wash their hands or flush their toilet, that water flows to a wastewater treatment plant or a septic system. But dirty car wash water flows directly into storm drains known as sumps and it doesn't get treated or cleaned. That dirty water can then drain through the soil and into the aquifer which is Missoula's source of drinking water.
The Soil and Water Conservation District of Montana gave the Missoula Valley Water Quality District a grant of $1,100 to develop a clean suds car wash kit, the first in Missoula.
"It's a good idea, it's a good way to do our part to reduce pollution and prevent contamination of our cherished shared resources," said Todd Seib, environmental health specialist.
The kit is available for free through the Missoula Valley Water Quality District. Volunteers can reserve the kit by calling 406-258-4890. The kit includes a seal for volunteers to put over the nearest storm drain, a pump to drain the water to an approved location or grassy area, high-visibility vests for volunteers to wear, and a sandwich board sign for advertisement.