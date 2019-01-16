MISSOULA- The shutdown is affecting larger airports all across the nation, with many reporting an increase in TSA workers calling out sick.
However, local airports like Missoula International reports it hasn't lost a single employee as a result of the shutdown.
Still, employees are working without pay as we're nearing week four of the shutdown.
TSA workers are on their 26th day of the shutdown without getting paid, and one thing the airport is doing to help them is providing free lunches.
Missoula International Airport Director, Cris Jensen, says providing food for their employees is the least management can do during the shutdown.
"On a personal level I would say this is the hardest thing that I have seen the TSA staff and any staff have to go thru,” said Jensen.
Working weeks without pay, Jensen understands some of his employees might have to choose between filling their gas tank or buying groceries.
Jensen said they're trying to ease the burden and provide meals to employees.
Despite the good faith, Jensen wishes he could do more to help out workers during this time of uncertainty.
"We struggle with the idea that we really want to help these people and we think there is probably more we could do but at the same time we understand that the TSA has rigid ethic rules, we just wish there was more we could do to help them get by until this is all over with,” he said.
The airport is taking it one step further, this Friday at 11:30 at the airport they will be holding a resource fair to give support to their workers.