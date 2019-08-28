Missoula International Airport Pouring Concrete, Paving New Access Road

Construction crews are hard at work to expand the Missoula International Airport after dozens of thunderstorms hit Western Montana this summer.
The airport Manager of Projects Tim Damrow said the weather has been a "challenge," but construction is right on schedule.
On Wednesday morning construction crews were pouring concrete for the east wall of the basement section for the airport expansion.
Crews were also paving the new access road that will create less congestion when people are waiting for loved ones to land from a flight.
Over the next several months, travelers will start to see walls and steel being added.
Damrow said there's good news -- very few delays.
"Really the bulk of the move for the construction's been done over the last year, so impact wise with the exception maybe some work out front on the roads, really no impact for travelers in terms of construction," Damrow said.
The vertical construction of the airport, which includes the interior and furnishings, will be done by October.
The entire airport expansion is planned to be done by December 2021.