Missoula International Airport passes with flying colors

Every year our airports are inspected by the Federal Aviation Administration.
And this year, the Missoula International Airport passed with flying colors.
After their July inspection the FAA announced that the MSO Airport received a perfect score.
Airport inspections are very thorough and even the smallest discrepancy will be noted on an inspection.
Airport director Chris Jensen said in his thirty years with the airport this is only the second time they have received a perfect score.
And that score should mean something for travelers.
“I think what it means is that people should feel confident and comfortable knowing it is a very safe airport it’s always been that way and even though we have had discrepancies in the past they have always been minor" Airport Director Chris Jensen said.