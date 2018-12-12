The Missoula International Airport has moved its security checkpoint to a central area in the building.
The old TSA checkpoint was located down the hall in the west side of the building. It has been replaced with a new checkpoint right inside the main door. The area of the building where the old checkpoint was located is now closed.
Airport manager of projects Tim Damrow says the security checkpoint relocation is a significant step in the airport's terminal construction project. He says airport officials hope the change will make traveling a little simpler for their customers.
"When you walked in the door prior, you really had no idea where you were going," Damrow said. "You walked into a lobby, you have some counters behind walls, you have a checkpoint at the far end. This makes everything much more centralized, and creates a lot shorter walks to gates."
The new checkpoint was completely set up on Wednesday morning, and all three lanes are expected to be open on Thursday morning. The first phase of airport construction is scheduled to wrap up in late 2021.