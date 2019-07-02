Missoula International Airport modernizing facility for easier travel and more business

MISSOULA- The Missoula International Airport has outgrown its original 1948 building, and is currently working on expanding their doors for easier travel as well as more air service business.
Constructing new parking lots, as well as their terminals, the first construction project of building demolition is complete, and they are now rebuilding the foundation.
The current facilities had capped growth for the Missoula International Airport, and although the project is currently being worked on in sections, airport administrators say when it's all said and done, the airport will be a much more modernized facility with modern conveniences.
"More concessions, a much intuitive flow through the building. The goal is to have the passengers be able to get through the building without having to read a single sign just knowing where to go by the way the building kind of channels them and just a much better look and feel to represent our community,” said airport director, Cris Jensen.
These airport renovations are estimated to be finished come summer or early fall 2021, and for any construction related questions you can click here.