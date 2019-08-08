MISSOULA - The Bureau of Transportation Statistics' 1st quarter report shows Missoula's average ticket prices are the lowest in the state.
The report showed that Missoula's average fare of $386.89 is down from the 1st quarter of 2018 when the average fare was $452.58.
During 2019's 1st quarter, over 87,000 Missoula passengers saved a total of over $5.7 million.
"This is the third full quarter with American Airlines serving our market and we have seen a dramatic decline in prices," said Chris Jensen, Airport Director. "We want to thank Missoula Economic Partnership, Missoula TBID and Destination Missoula for partnering with us to bring American Airlines to our market."
Construction continues on the airport as crews update to accommodate growth and space for travelers. Crews are working on pouring foundation footings and walls. The terminal access room will open in the next few months and the public will start to see the building rise up from the ground.
"Just having some more space and a building that we can grow into in the future is not only something that's important for us but the community as well," said Tim Damrow, manager of projects at Missoula International Airport.
The passenger terminal is expected to be complete by December 2021 if everything goes as planned.
Alaska Airlines has also added a fifth Seattle round trip for the first half of September and a second Portland flight over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.