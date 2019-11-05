Missoula International Airport continues to progress

MISSOULA - Missoula International Airport has surpassed Billings Logan International Airport in air traffic and is currently the second busiest airport in the treasure state.
Right now the numbers are based off of summer traffic. Missoula Airport Director Cris Jensen says the numbers will be close, with Billings possibly reclaiming second place, by the end of the year.
However, competitive numbers can be attractive for travelers looking for a deal.
"Anytime we have competition, we think that adds downward pressure to our prices and that is what we've seen," said Jensen.
Jensen also told Wake Up Montana the biggest problem they are facing with growth right now is not being able to fully accommodate it because of the old building. However, with the new passenger terminal construction underway, the hopes are high that this will fix the problem. The airport expects the new terminal will help the growth they currently see and inspire more.
Jensen said the construction is currently on time and under budget, and passengers can expect the new terminal to be finished in 2021.