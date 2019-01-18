MISSOULA - Missoula International Airport hosted a resource fair Friday for TSA employees and other federal government workers affected by the government shutdown. Inside the resource fair, government workers could find access to resources that might ease the burden during this time of uncertainty.
"I think it’s really important to show people that don’t normally access these resources what is available in the community and to also give them that sense that we are all here with them and we want to make sure they are feeling supportive during this difficult time,” said Montana Food Network’s Chief of Programs, Stephanie Stratton.
With so many different organizations in one room, attendees were able to hear several options on how to be supported during this time. From loan deferments to a food package from the Montana Food Bank truck, the resource fair provided people with resources that could be a practical help during the shutdown.
The local businesses that attended today want to let government workers know that they are supported during this time and that they have resources waiting for them if they are needed.