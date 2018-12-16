A house fire on the northwest side of Missoula Sunday afternoon has caused $30,000 in damage.
According to a press release, Missoula Firefighters responded to the alarm just after 1:30pm on the 1300 Block of Howell Street.
A grandmother was watching her two grandchildren when she heard a smoke alarm go off upstairs. When she checked out the source of the alarm, she found one of the bedrooms to be on fire.
Luckily, the woman and her two grandchildren got out okay with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.