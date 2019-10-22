Missoula homeowner says bear broke into garage, ate beef tenderloin

The weather this year has been great for growing fall fruit, according to one Missoula bear specialist. With thousands of apples growing in Missoula, the bears are coming into town.
Over the weekend there were black bear sightings in Downtown Missoula near St. Patrick Hospital, the University of Montana golf course, the South Hills neighborhood and numerous times in the rattlesnake area.
The photo below shows damage to one Rattlesnake area home.
"The house that got broken into did nothing wrong, they were buttoned up nice and tight," James Jonkel the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialist said.
He adds the weather this year was perfect for fall fruit and bears are hungry for apples, plums and pears.
"The bear entered through the dog door the first time to get dog food and discovered the freezer. Then [the homeowner] boarded [the door] up and the bears came back," Jonkel said.
That home was in the rattlesnake area. According to this other homeowner in the same neighborhood, they're also getting into garages.
"This year we've had a lot of bear damage," Ronnie Morris said.
Ronnie Morris lives off Evan Kelly road and see bears at least once a week on her five acre property. While she didn't take any photos, one can imagine the amount of damage done.
"Last weekend we had a pair of bears that were able to open the garage doors, empty out my chest freezer full of food, knock it over, break it," Morris said. "They ate an entire beef tenderloin for Costco, a couple of lamb roasts and frozen huckleberries.
Jonkel said in order to better protect your home, Jonkel said these area beary good reminders.
"You should not have your garbage outside, buttoned up, in a house, garage or inside a bear resistant container," Jonkel said.