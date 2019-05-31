Missoula holds first Metastatic Conference for Montanans with Metastatic Breast Cancer

MISSOULA- One Montanan passes away every two to three days from Metastatic Breast Cancer, so Friday the Idaho Montana affiliate of Susan G. Komen is hosting the first-ever conference for Montanans living with MBC in Missoula.
People with MBC from all across Montana gathered in the Garden City Friday morning to learn and listen about cutting edge research, clinical trials, as well as self-care.
Provided with grants for travel, MBC patients had the opportunity to come and meet other women battling stage four Cancer as well.
Calling these MBC patients "Forever Fighters" because there is currently no cure, researchers of MBC say they hope this conference brings these patients hope.
"I want to inspire them to know that we are working on this really almost 24/7. They are our inspiration in our research and it's so important to use that we make progress to cure this disease, so I want to give them that hope and know that we are working hard for them."
Conference executives say reaching all patients with MBC can be challenging, but through conferences like this, they aim to bring patients together as well as show patients their options and developing research.