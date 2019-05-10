MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department reported Thursday, that 89 cases of whooping cough have been confirmed.
That number is up 57 confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease on Wednesday.
The health department is working closely with schools in the Missoula, Lolo and Frenchtown areas. Cases have been confirmed in more than a dozen different schools.
Officials are currently contacting anyone, who may have had close contact with someone with whooping cough.
Friday morning the health officials put out a call for additional registered nurses to help with the outbreak.
