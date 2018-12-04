The Missoula City-County Health Department has a list of warning signs and symptoms to watch for during this flu season.
The department says as of last week, 12 cases of the flu have been confirmed in Missoula County, and 36 cases have been confirmed in the state. The department says flu season starts to pick up in December, and they typically see a marked increase of flu cases in January and February.
The department says to watch for breathing pattern changes, and to look for changes in color around the lip area. If it starts to look look blue or purple, that could be a sign of a serious problem. The department says people with chronic conditions like asthma, cystic fibrosis or epilepsy are at higher risk for flu complications.
Missoula City-County Health Department Immunization Clinic manager Colleen Morris says behavior changes can also be a sign of a deeper problem. She says parents know their kids best, and advises them to trust their gut.
"If it crosses that line to that gut feeling where you just like...this is not normal, they're not...responding like they normally do, don't be afraid to call your doctor if it's during business hours," Morris said. "Otherwise take them right into to the emergency room or an urgent care."
The Missoula City-County Health Department is still offering flu shots, and those interested in getting vaccinated can contact the department at 406-258-4745 with questions.