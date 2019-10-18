MISSOULA - The Missoula Health and Wellness Fair offers one-stop shopping for basic health screenings, flu shots and more.
The fair runs 11 AM-4 PM on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn, and is free to attend.
It includes speakers, exhibits and screenings for hearing, fall risk, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Flu shots, shingles and Tdap vaccines will also be available for a fee.
Speakers include Jessica Allred from the Missoula Food Bank, pediatric sleep consultant Melissa Eastlick and a discussion on family mental health from Tiffany St. Flynn.
Click here for more info and a full lineup of events and exhibitors.