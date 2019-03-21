MISSOULA - Some Missoula community members are gathering supplies to help babies around the globe. They're asking volunteers for help with packing them into kits.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula is assembling infant care packs for a group called Lutheran World Relief. The organization will send them to families in need around the world.
Organizers say the kits contain sleepers, diapers, blankets, clothes in several sizes, soap, socks and other items. Event coordinator Nancy Marks says most of the supplies are donations from the congregation and community.
"We reach out to children all around the world," Marks said. "Children in poverty that may not get a very good start, and so I think it really makes a difference for those babies and those parents."
Marks says the church needs more diapers to finish the kits. They will use a Thrivent grant to purchase some of them, but they are also accepting donations.
The packing event is open to all ages, and is scheduled for March 21 at 2:45 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula. Another event will happen in April once the church collects enough diapers. Those interested in assembling an infant care package independently can learn more here.