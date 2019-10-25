Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. THERE IS A SLIGHT CHANCE THAT A FEW GUSTS OVER 50 MPH MAY OCCUR ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&