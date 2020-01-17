Missoula Freestyle Ski Team hosts regional competition

MISSOULA - The Missoula Freestyle Ski Team is hosting a regional competition on their home mogul course at the Snowbowl.
Skiers from Bozeman, Idaho, Utah and Washington will compete with Missoula skiers on Jan. 18-20. Skiers are judged and timed on their speed, turns, and jumps.
The competition is a qualifier for the Junior Nationals Champions where several of the current U.S. Freestyle Olympic Team members competed in earlier seasons.
The Missoula Freestyle Team, a nonprofit, has been teaching Missoula area youth to ski at their home base at Snowbowl since the late 1980s. The 18 members of the coaching staff, many of whom have U.S. Ski Team pedigree, teach youth skiing snowboarding, slopestyle and freeride techniques from the intermediate level through the competition team. Currently over 150 youth are enrolled in the program, including Darian Stevens who went to the Olympics in Slopestyle last year and is on the US. Ski Team.